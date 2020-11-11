Joel Fitzgibbon clears up rumours of his departure from Labor’s front bench

Joel Fitzgibbon has denied rumours Anthony Albanese forced him to resign from the shadow cabinet.

The Labor MP quit the shadow cabinet amid tensions over climate change policies which he believes are alienating traditional voters.

He told Ben Fordham he entered Mr Albanese’s office and told him he would resign.

“I was under no pressure to resign.

“In fact, he said he’d like to talk me out of it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

He told Ben Fordham the key to Federal Labor’s success would be to follow the lead of the Queensland Premier.

“Follow her model.”

Image: Nine News