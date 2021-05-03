2GB
Joe Hildebrand takes aim at ‘ridiculous’ solution to Labor’s working class woes

6 hours ago
Clinton Maynard
Australian Labor PartyJoe HildebrandUnions
Article image for Joe Hildebrand takes aim at ‘ridiculous’ solution to Labor’s working class woes

Joe Hildebrand has taken aim at the political class causing blue-collar workers and unionists to “desert Labor in droves”.

Clinton Maynard suggested politicians who have only ever worked in politics, for a union or as a lawyer be banned from parliament until they’ve gained “some life experience” in an “everyday job”.

Joe pointed out the Labor Party have considered something similar in the past – a “working class quota for party membership”.

“This is someone who has identified the problem; I think the solution is just crazy.

“Imagine you had a feminist organisation that said ‘we need to get a quota of women’ – it’s ridiculous.”

Press PLAY below to listen to the full ‘Cup of Joe’ segment

 

