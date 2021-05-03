Joe Hildebrand takes aim at ‘ridiculous’ solution to Labor’s working class woes

Joe Hildebrand has taken aim at the political class causing blue-collar workers and unionists to “desert Labor in droves”.

Clinton Maynard suggested politicians who have only ever worked in politics, for a union or as a lawyer be banned from parliament until they’ve gained “some life experience” in an “everyday job”.

Joe pointed out the Labor Party have considered something similar in the past – a “working class quota for party membership”.

“This is someone who has identified the problem; I think the solution is just crazy.

“Imagine you had a feminist organisation that said ‘we need to get a quota of women’ – it’s ridiculous.”

Press PLAY below to listen to the full ‘Cup of Joe’ segment