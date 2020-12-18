2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Invictus athletes receive early Christmas..

Invictus athletes receive early Christmas gift from the Queen

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson Campaign
INVICTUS GAMESJim WilsonVeterans
Article image for Invictus athletes receive early Christmas gift from the Queen

After months of calls to the Veterans’ Affairs Minster and the Prime Minister himself, veteran athletes have finally received the good news they’ve been waiting for.

Earlier this year, 2GB Drive presenter Jim Wilson was horrified to learn the Australian Sports Medals promised to the 2018 Invictus Games participants still hadn’t been awarded.

Now Foreign Minister Marise Payne has confirmed Her Majesty The Queen has agreed to amend the award’s eligibility requirements to allow the athletes to receive it.

“The phone call came through this morning, and I was over the moon,” Jim told his summer fill-in Luke Grant.

“Christmas has come a week early and I’m delighted for our veterans.”

“When you work with a microphone and you get that outcome, isn’t it terrific?” Luke added.

“It’s actually being able to use this stuff for the greater good.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Ms Payne told Luke Grant “it is a superb Christmas present” for those who lobbied hard to have the promise honoured.

“It is absolutely an appropriate way to recognise those inspirational men and women who represented us.

“I could not be more thrilled.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Jim Wilson Campaign
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873