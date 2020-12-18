Invictus athletes receive early Christmas gift from the Queen

After months of calls to the Veterans’ Affairs Minster and the Prime Minister himself, veteran athletes have finally received the good news they’ve been waiting for.

Earlier this year, 2GB Drive presenter Jim Wilson was horrified to learn the Australian Sports Medals promised to the 2018 Invictus Games participants still hadn’t been awarded.

Now Foreign Minister Marise Payne has confirmed Her Majesty The Queen has agreed to amend the award’s eligibility requirements to allow the athletes to receive it.

“The phone call came through this morning, and I was over the moon,” Jim told his summer fill-in Luke Grant.

“Christmas has come a week early and I’m delighted for our veterans.”

“When you work with a microphone and you get that outcome, isn’t it terrific?” Luke added.

“It’s actually being able to use this stuff for the greater good.”

Ms Payne told Luke Grant “it is a superb Christmas present” for those who lobbied hard to have the promise honoured.

“It is absolutely an appropriate way to recognise those inspirational men and women who represented us.

“I could not be more thrilled.”

