2GB
Infectious diseases expert’s roadmap out of lockdowns

8 hours ago
An infectious diseases expert has shared his vaccine roadmap to ensure Australians are no longer subjected to lockdowns.

South-east Queensland has joined Perth, Darwin and Sydney in some form of lockdown as the country battles various COVID outbreaks.

But the federal government is yet to commit to any vaccine targets or provide any assurances over when Australians can live in a ‘COVID normal’.

Professor Peter Collignon told Deborah Knight 70-80 per cent of the adult population should be vaccinated before Australia can move away from lockdowns.

“By October, November, we really should be in a position not to do these lockdowns again and have a large proportion of people protected.

“We should have more than 20 million doses of vaccine given and, hopefully, closer to 30 million.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

