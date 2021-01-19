2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Indigenous commentator hits out at ‘..

Indigenous commentator hits out at ‘noisy minority’ ahead of Australia Day

34 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Anthony Dillon
Article image for Indigenous commentator hits out at ‘noisy minority’ ahead of Australia Day

An Indigenous affairs commentator has hit out at the “noisy minority” fighting for a change to the date of Australia Day.

Anthony Dillon told Ben Fordham the day is “absolutely not” excluding Aboriginal people.

“For most of them it’s a celebration… but you’ve got this minority who are trying to make out that the white man is yet again guilty and that it’s a terrible day for Aboriginal people.

“It does nothing for reconciliation, it does nothing for racial relations. It’s ridiculous.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873