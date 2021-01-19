Indigenous commentator hits out at ‘noisy minority’ ahead of Australia Day

An Indigenous affairs commentator has hit out at the “noisy minority” fighting for a change to the date of Australia Day.

Anthony Dillon told Ben Fordham the day is “absolutely not” excluding Aboriginal people.

“For most of them it’s a celebration… but you’ve got this minority who are trying to make out that the white man is yet again guilty and that it’s a terrible day for Aboriginal people.

“It does nothing for reconciliation, it does nothing for racial relations. It’s ridiculous.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty