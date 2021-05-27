‘I’m not ready’: Chris Minns’ vague answers on Labor leadership entertain Liberal MP

NSW Labor backbencher Chris Minns has confirmed to Jim Wilson he does not have the numbers to mount a leadership challenge – yet.

The former shadow transport minister resigned from his cabinet position yesterday, after a ‘dirt file’ was leaked amid increasing tensions in the party.

Mr Minns is not calling for leader Jodi McKay’s resignation “under any circumstances”, but when asked by Jim if he’s “working the phones” to establish support, he was not able to give a definitive answer.

“Don’t believe everything you read, Jim.

“I want to be part of the future of the Labor Party … and I’m just not ready to announce anything right now.”

Environment Minister Matt Kean, meanwhile, is enjoying the drama.

“Mate, I’ve got my popcorn out. I haven’t been this excited since Christmas.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview