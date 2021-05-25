2GB
131 873

‘Stop the negativity’: Labor MP Chris Minns resigns from NSW shadow cabinet

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham & Ray Hadley
Chris Minns
Labor MP Chris Minns has resigned from NSW shadow cabinet after a “dirt file” on him was leaked.

Mr Minns is the likely contender for Labor leader as Jodi McKay’s leadership remains in question.

He has said in a statement his position in the shadow cabinet is “untenable”. (See full statement below)

Press PLAY below to hear Ben break the news

Mr Minns told Ray Hadley the Labor party needs change.

“Stop the negativity, stop the negative politics, and start coming up with positive plans for the future of this state.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Full statement from Chris Minns:

“I’m obviously very disappointed by news reports yesterday that a dirt dossier was distributed by the Deputy Leader of the Labor Party’s office.

“In the last 24 hours I have not received any communication or explanation from the Leader, or the Deputy Leader as to how or why this was done.

“As a result my position in the Shadow Cabinet is untenable and I will resign effective immediately.

“I will continue to serve the Labor Party and my electorate of Kogarah from the back bench.

“The public wants a contest of ideas and a vision to improve the lives of working families, not negative politics.”

