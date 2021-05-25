‘Stop the negativity’: Labor MP Chris Minns resigns from NSW shadow cabinet

Labor MP Chris Minns has resigned from NSW shadow cabinet after a “dirt file” on him was leaked.

Mr Minns is the likely contender for Labor leader as Jodi McKay’s leadership remains in question.

He has said in a statement his position in the shadow cabinet is “untenable”. (See full statement below)

Mr Minns told Ray Hadley the Labor party needs change.

“Stop the negativity, stop the negative politics, and start coming up with positive plans for the future of this state.”

