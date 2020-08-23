‘I’m astounded’: Disbelief over Sydney doctor at risk of losing his job

The Former Age Discrimination Commissioner has expressed her shock over a 69-year-old doctor at risk of losing his practice.

Patients of beloved Sydney doctor, Peter Brown, have rallied together after it was revealed the Medical Council of NSW have set their sights on the 69-year-old.

After the Medical Council of NSW expressed their concerns over Dr Brown, which resulted in having his practice closed, he’ll again front the Council today.

Former Age Discrimination Commissioner Susan Ryan told Ben Fordham it’s wrong to target someone because of their age.

“As a society, we really treasure our doctors and our GP’s.

“I’m astounded and shocked that a practising doctor should be pushed out at that age.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable for the individual, let alone for the economy, to waste the talents of people simply because of a prejudice towards older workers.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview