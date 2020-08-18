‘How ridiculous!’: Listeners band together in support of Sydney doctor

Patients of a beloved Sydney doctor have flooded the open line after Ben Fordham revealed the Medical Council of NSW have set their sights on the 69-year-old.

For the past 40 years, Dr Peter Brown has run his own practice in Surry Hills.

But after the Medical Council of NSW expressed concerns about his age his practice closed.

Dr Brown keeps all of his records through handwriting, doesn’t have a computer or receptionist.

The Medical Council imposed strict conditions on him, insisting he be supervised and have a limit on the number of patients he could see.

More than 1,500 patients and supporters signed a petition in support of Dr Brown and had his practice reopened.

But now Ben Fordham has learnt the Medical Council of NSW has requested to meet with him again.

Long term patient of Dr Peter Brown Robin Fairclough told Ben Fordham that Dr Brown is being targeted because of his age.

“He’s a real legend in his own time.

“It’s an absolute disgrace what they’re doing to him.

“Save him, please,” he begged Ben Fordham.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

“Why should the Medical Council of NSW run this guy out of a very important job just because of his age, how ridiculous!” Ben Fordham declared.

Click PLAY below to hear calls in support