Patients fight for ‘local hero’ at risk of losing his job

Patients of a beloved Sydney doctor are rallying together after it was revealed the Medical Council of NSW have set their sights on the 69-year-old.

After the Medical Council of NSW expressed their concerns over Dr Peter Brown, which resulted in having his practice closed, he’s been called on again after a petition by patients had his practice reopened.

Warwick Clancy has been a patient with Dr Brown for 25 years and told Ben Fordham it’s an “outrageous” move.

“As far as I’m concerned Dr Brown is an absolute local hero.”

A decade long patient of Dr Brown, Neil Caller, told Ben he’s “absolutely shocked”.

“He deals with many areas of the local community, that’s including the homeless and those with special needs, that medical centres just don’t want to touch.”

Ben Fordham Live is waiting on a response from the Medical Council.