‘I like it to be a war of attrition’: Paul Gallen’s 18th man alternative

The ARL Commission has agreed to add an emerging player to each NRL team from next week to act as an 18th man, in case three teammates fail concussion tests.

Paul Gallen rejected the new rule, arguing the “fresh legs” of a lower grade player still wouldn’t be enough to decide a game.

“I like it to be a war of attrition,” he told Mark Levy.

“I like if you get injuries the … 17 players out there have to tough it out.”

Instead, he proposed an alternative to “put all the onus … back onto the coach of the team”.

