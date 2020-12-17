2GB
HSC students hailed for ‘phenomenal achievement’

5 hours ago
chris smith
HSCSarah Mitchell
NSW Education Minister has commended 66,000 students who received their HSC results this morning on a “phenomenal achievement”.

More than 1400 students got the All Round Achievers Award this year for getting the highest possible band in 10 units, 779 students got the Top Achievers award for getting a result in the highest band and more than 17,500 students got the Distinguished Achievers Award for getting at least one band six.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Chris Smith it’s a “phenomenal achievement” considering the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“Across the board, students have performed just as well this year as they would any other year.”

Image: Getty

chris smith
EducationNewsNSW
