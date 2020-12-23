2GB
Health Minister says no corners will be cut with COVID-19 vaccine

11 hours ago
chris smith
Greg Hunt
Article image for Health Minister says no corners will be cut with COVID-19 vaccine

The federal government insists they won’t be cutting corners with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The government has signed several contracts to safely distribute the vaccines around the country from March.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Chris Smith the vaccine rollout is expected to be completed by October.

“One of the things that’s very important for the take up of the vaccine … is that the public doesn’t want to see corners cut.

“They want to see that we’re thoroughly assessing and that’s what we’re doing, but we’re doing it at a record speed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

chris smith
AustraliaHealthNews
