2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Greens MPs sponsor BLM protesters..

Greens MPs sponsor BLM protesters to gather at Parliament House

57 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Black Lives Matterclinton maynardJim WilsonProtest

A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters have gathered on the steps of Parliament House in Sydney to hand over a petition.

It comes after a demonstration in The Domain was quickly dispersed by police, who arrested six people including protest organiser Paddy Gibson, and issued five with $1000 fines.

Relatives of David Dungay Junior, who died in Long Bay jail in 2016, have handed Greens MP David Shoebridge a petition calling for a fresh inquest.

2GB reporter Clinton Maynard crossed to Jim Wilson this afternoon from the forecourt at Parliament House.

“[Newtown MP Jenny Leong] sponsored [Mr Gibson] to come into the grounds of Parliament House and that has occurred only minutes after he was released from police.”

Jim Wilson said they shouldn’t have been allowed in.

Click PLAY below to hear the full update

Image: Twitter/Clinton Maynard

 

RELATED

‘It’s just not safe’: Final pleas to Sydney protesters determined to gather despite court ruling

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873