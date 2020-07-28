Greens MPs sponsor BLM protesters to gather at Parliament House

A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters have gathered on the steps of Parliament House in Sydney to hand over a petition.

It comes after a demonstration in The Domain was quickly dispersed by police, who arrested six people including protest organiser Paddy Gibson, and issued five with $1000 fines.

Relatives of David Dungay Junior, who died in Long Bay jail in 2016, have handed Greens MP David Shoebridge a petition calling for a fresh inquest.

2GB reporter Clinton Maynard crossed to Jim Wilson this afternoon from the forecourt at Parliament House.

“[Newtown MP Jenny Leong] sponsored [Mr Gibson] to come into the grounds of Parliament House and that has occurred only minutes after he was released from police.”

Jim Wilson said they shouldn’t have been allowed in.

