‘It’s just not safe’: Final pleas to Sydney protesters determined to gather despite court ruling

Protesters are expected to gather in Sydney today despite a court ruling and pleas from the NSW Premier.

The planned Black Lives Matter rally has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

The protest was due to take place outside Town Hall but has been moved to The Domain.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing told Ben Fordham they will not hesitate to arrest those breaking the law.

“It’s just not safe at the moment.

“Find another time, find another way to express your views.”

City of Sydney Councillor Christine Forster told Ben she hopes wet weather expected today will act as a deterrent.

“They’re putting everyone at risk.

“This is not a necessary protest, it’s been ruled illegal. Nobody wants to see it happen.”

Australian Indigenous Doctors Association Vice-President Shannon Springer told Ben they want to shield the community.

“If you are going… stay away from the vulnerable, stay away from your elders, stay away from those with chronic diseases.”

