Gladys Berejiklian condemns ‘immoral’ Black Lives Matter protesters

The NSW Premier is urging would-be protesters to refrain from gathering in Sydney tomorrow.

The planned Black Lives Matter rally has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Jim Wilson protesters should not be surprised “if the full letter of the law is thrown” at them, and pleaded with attendees to find other ways to lend their voice to their cause.

“Please do not risk your safety, or the safety of people around you.

“If you don’t want to think about the rest of NSW, think about your parents, your grandparents; people in your immediate family who may get the disease because of your actions.

“Do not go out there tomorrow. Not only will it be illegal, but I also think immoral.”

