2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Gladys Berejiklian condemns ‘immoral’ Black..

Gladys Berejiklian condemns ‘immoral’ Black Lives Matter protesters

46 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Black Lives MatterBLMIndigenousPremier Gladys BerejiklianProtest

The NSW Premier is urging would-be protesters to refrain from gathering in Sydney tomorrow.

The planned Black Lives Matter rally has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Jim Wilson protesters should not be surprised “if the full letter of the law is thrown” at them, and pleaded with attendees to find other ways to lend their voice to their cause.

“Please do not risk your safety, or the safety of people around you.

“If you don’t want to think about the rest of NSW, think about your parents, your grandparents; people in your immediate family who may get the disease because of your actions.

“Do not go out there tomorrow. Not only will it be illegal, but I also think immoral.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873