‘Get out there!’: Ray Hadley calls out Shane Fitzsimmons’ inaction

32 mins ago
Ray Hadley
mouse plagueResilience NSWSHANE FITZSIMMONS
Ray Hadley has called out Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons over his lack of response to the mouse plague.

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall today announced a rescue package containing $500 and $1000 payments for affected residents and businesses, however Ray pointed out the issue has been well known for months.

“That’s not going to solve the problem – it’s all too little, too late.”

Ray singled out Mr Fitzsimmons, calling on the Commissioner to take action regardless of whether or not the Premier officially declares a natural disaster.

“If ever there was an emergency in NSW, Shane, it’s the mice plague mate.

“How about getting out there and showing a bit of resilience, and helping these poor blighters out?”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s callout

Image: Getty Images/Jenny Evans

