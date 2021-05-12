NSW government reveals mouse plague rescue package

Free baits to treat grain are part of a $50 million government support package to help rural NSW tackle the mouse plague.

Free baiting, through free-of-charge grain treatment, will be available to primary producers.

Affected rural and town households will be able to apply for rebates of up to $500 and small businesses up to $1000 to help meet the cost of buying mouse baits.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall told Ben Fordham they’re seeking urgent approval to use chemical bromadiolone in NSW.

“It is currently outlawed in Australia … the strongest mouse poison we can get anywhere on the face of the earth that will actually kill these things within 24 hours.”

Mr Marshall says the free bait for grain treatment locations will be up and running in a couple of weeks.

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

An advisory committee will be created with the likes of CSIRO, the Department of Regional NSW, Local Land Services, Department of Primary Industries, Resilience NSW, NSW Health, Service NSW, NSW Food Authority, Office of Small Business Commissioner, the Office of Local Government.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries will also spear a research project to identify and potentially develop a new mice-killing agent to help contain future mouse plagues.

Farmer Greg Younghusband told Ben Fordham it’s “welcome news”.

“It will certainly get gobbled up.”

Press PLAY below to hear his reaction