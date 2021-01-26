2GB
Former tennis number one urges Aussies to give Novak Djokovic a second chance

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
One of the world’s tennis greats is urging Australians to hear out the concerns of players stuck in hotel quarantine.

Many were angered when current world number one Novak Djokovic presented a list of demands to the Victorian government complaining about quarantine conditions.

Rafael Nadal has since spoken out, accusing his rival of making “propaganda” out of valid concerns shared by players.

Former number one and Nine Australian Open commentator Jim Courier told Mark Levy and Mark Taylor both players have been outspoken, but Nadal has avoided the media spotlight.

Both have also done a great deal of work to ensure lower ranked players have been protected financially during the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

“I understand the need to sensationalise media, to be clickbait and to sell papers.

“What I’m saying is it would be nice if Novak is given a chance to speak to what he did, and for people to hear him out before they rush to judgement.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
