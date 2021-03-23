2GB
‘Do not give up on hope’: 24,000 displaced as flood threat remains

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for ‘Do not give up on hope’: 24,000 displaced as flood threat remains

Although the rain has eased, parts of the state are still on high alert to the flood threat.

Major flooding is expected to continue at North Richmond and Windsor until the end of the week.

An evacuation order has been issued for low lying properties around Southgate, near Grafton and further inland at Moree.

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Ben Fordham more than 23,000 people remain displaced.

“Because the sun’s out, doesn’t mean catchments still aren’t feeding rivers with all that heavy rain from yesterday, inland rivers are going to keep flowing.

“What we’re optimistic about, in the number of areas in the next 24 hours or so, is that this water will start receding.”

He’s pleading with people affected by the floods “not to give up on hope”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

SES Commissioner Carlene York told Ben while the rain has stopped, the rivers are still overflowing.

“It doesn’t go away very quickly, it doesn’t go down.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

North Richmond residents have been experiencing food shortages as floodwaters rose.

Coles has flown in emergency supplies after listener Jessica alerted Ben Fordham to the struggle.

She told Ben the supplies are being rationed.

“They are only letting people get 1L of milk per family so that this can stretch as far as it can.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

