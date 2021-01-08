2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Firies step up fundraising efforts for degenerative disease

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
charityFireFighters Climb for Motor Neurone Disease
Article image for Firies step up fundraising efforts for degenerative disease

The Wentworth Falls Fire and Rescue team are ramping up their annual fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease.

Coronavirus health restrictions have prevented the annual climb of Sydney Centrepoint Tower’s 1504 steps.

This year, the fire crew will now climb two repetitions of the Furber Steps in the Blue Mountains, which will total 1900 steps.

However, one particularly ambitious member of the crew, Gavin Clifton has proposed to climb the steps six times, equating to almost 12,000 steps.

“[I’m] hoping there might be some generous people out there who might kick in for the extra effort,” Mr Clifton told Mark Levy.

“Gavin I do need to ask you this, it’s obviously a very important cause, but have you lost the plot? 12,000 steps!” Mark responded.

Mr Clifton hopes to raise $5000 to add to the total $3 million raised by the crew in the past six years for Motor Neurone Disease. His fundraiser can be accessed here.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873