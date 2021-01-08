Firies step up fundraising efforts for degenerative disease

The Wentworth Falls Fire and Rescue team are ramping up their annual fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease.

Coronavirus health restrictions have prevented the annual climb of Sydney Centrepoint Tower’s 1504 steps.

This year, the fire crew will now climb two repetitions of the Furber Steps in the Blue Mountains, which will total 1900 steps.

However, one particularly ambitious member of the crew, Gavin Clifton has proposed to climb the steps six times, equating to almost 12,000 steps.

“[I’m] hoping there might be some generous people out there who might kick in for the extra effort,” Mr Clifton told Mark Levy.

“Gavin I do need to ask you this, it’s obviously a very important cause, but have you lost the plot? 12,000 steps!” Mark responded.

Mr Clifton hopes to raise $5000 to add to the total $3 million raised by the crew in the past six years for Motor Neurone Disease. His fundraiser can be accessed here.

