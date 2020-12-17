2GB
Farmer dead after being swept away in torrent of flash flooding

1 hour ago
Joe Hildebrand
Annie Pullar, Darling Downs, Joe Hildebrand, wild weather
Article image for Farmer dead after being swept away in torrent of flash flooding

A farmer has died after being swept away by flash flooding while moving his cattle to higher ground. 

Nine News reporter Annie Pullar told Joe Hildebrand the Killarney man’s ute was washed away by a torrent of water.

“I’m told the water was up to his ankles in a matter of minutes,” she said.

The man’s brother-in-law witnessed him get taken by the water, and alerted authorities, who later located the ute further down the Condamine River with the man still inside.

Annie said Killarney residents were shocked by the erratic weather the Southern Downs has received.

“They didn’t expect to see this amount of rain: in fact, last night at about 7 o’clock, it wasn’t raining at all,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Joe Hildebrand
NewsQLD
