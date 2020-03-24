2GB
EXCLUSIVE | Extensive restrictions to be placed on cruise ship arrivals

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
NSW Health will now detain and test incoming cruise ship passengers for the coronavirus, revealed first to Ben Fordham.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard says they will keep a ship alongside until results are returned, even if the new measures will cause passengers or crew to miss ongoing connections.

The new restrictions come in the wake of 133 infections and one death from coronavirus among the passengers of the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Click PLAY below to hear the full update

Image: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

