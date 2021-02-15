2GB
Detained academic in Myanmar ‘well’, Foreign Minister confirms

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The Australian government is continuing to pay close attention to the developing situation in Myanmar as pro-democracy protesters clash with the military. 

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Jim Wilson she’s “very concerned” by developments overnight, with armoured vehicles patrolling the streets and the country entering an internet blackout.

“We have been clear in urging the military and the police to refrain from violence in response to those who are exercising their right to peaceful assembly.”

The Australian government is also again advocating for the immediate release of Australian academic Professor Sean Turnell, who has been arbitrarily detained, following a “lengthy Zoom call” at the weekend.

“He confirmed during that call that he is well, but of course that cannot be an easy thing for him to say – it’s a very difficult environment.”

Jim Wilson
