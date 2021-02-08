Foreign Minister calls on ‘immediate release’ of Australian detained in Myanmar

The federal government is calling for the immediate release of an Australian academic detained in Myanmar.

Sean Turnell, an economics advisor to overthrown leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was detained by police amid a military coup.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne told Ben Fordham they are calling for his immediate release.

“It is very important to us. We don’t believe that he should continue to be detained and it is my absolute focus.”

