Corrigan family provide update on Vietnam veteran Ted’s condition

Ted Corrigan’s Vietnam comrades are taking care of his garden, while his family keep vigil at his bedside.

The plight of Christine Corrigan and Catherine Davis, the dying veteran’s sister and daughter, was brought to Jim’s attention earlier this month when they were banned from entering Queensland on account of them being residents of Greater Sydney.

Now reunited, the self-described “lepers of Penrith” have been able to go to and from hotel quarantine to the hospital to visit their brother and father Ted.

Sadly, despite being given strong antibiotics to fight his lung infection – finally diagnosed as tuberculosis-related – Ted is now declining.

“He’s had a chance to say goodbye to all his brothers and sisters over the phone, albeit very breathless,” the family wrote.

“A big thank you to you Jim, and your listeners for all their support.”

