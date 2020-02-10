Coronavirus fears delay reopening of factories in China

Not all of China’s factories will reopen on time after they were shut for extended Lunar New Year holidays amid coronavirus fears.

Most businesses in China have been closed since late January due to the Lunar New Year, and government officials have ordered businesses to remain shut until February 9.

But not all companies are opening on time.

Australian company ONTHEGO is a global business with factories all around the world, including in China.

Founder Mick Spencer tells Brooke Corte they have been told to delay the reopening of factories until February 24 at the latest.

“We are being told some of our factories’ account managers and some of our art departments are resuming work today but they will be working remotely and not allowed to attend the factory.

“In this busy period we’re quite lucky we’ve got actually local manufacturing as well as manufacturing in other countries.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview



Image: Getty/STR