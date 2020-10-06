Clubs hit back at proposal to counter problem gamblers

Clubs have rejected the NSW government’s proposal to introduce pokie cards to combat problem gambling.

The plan to issue prepaid cards linked to the state’s self-exclusion register has gained the support of One Nation and Greens crossbenchers.

However, Clubs NSW CEO Josh Landis slammed the idea, telling Deborah Knight now is the worst possible time to be forcing “expensive solutions” on clubs.

He argued the government has not adequately communicated the proposal, and has given no evidence it will work.

“We will make sure the industry supports the government in doing these things, but they’ve got to be affordable and effective measures, Deb.

“The industry simply isn’t going to accept blindly any idea that lacks detail about cost impact.

“What we expect is to be consulted, to be listened to, and not to receive ideas which lack any kind of detail and expect to be answering questions about them.”

