Mark Latham throws support behind cashless pokies

One Nation will join the Greens in supporting the NSW government’s plan to introduce a gambling card for poker machines.

Cashless poker machines could be the way forward for NSW pubs and clubs, with players required to register for a government-issued gambling card and pre-load money onto it.

The card would be linked to the state’s exclusion register to block out self-excluded gamblers.

Facial recognition technology has also been flagged to identify problem gamblers.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has spoken previously about his father Don’s gambling problem.

He told Ben Fordham, while he supports the introduction of gambling cards, facial recognition technology is “over the top”.

“It’s Orwellian, it will scare people with the big brother consequences of having your face read.

“There shouldn’t be any changes until the COVID restrictions are lifted and the pubs and clubs can get back to normal trading.”

