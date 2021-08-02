Chief Health Officer doubles down on controversial vaccine stance

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has reiterated her controversial stance that people aged under 60 should not receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Jeannette Young previously said her opinion is based on guidelines by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

However, ATAGI has since revised its recommendations in light of Sydney’s coronavirus outbreak, stating all adults, including under-60s, “should strongly consider getting vaccinated with any available vaccine”.

“This is on the basis of the increasing risk of COVID-19 and ongoing constraints of [Pfizer] supplies,” the advisory board said in a statement.

Ray Hadley was amazed to hear Dr Young maintained her stance during this morning’s coronavirus press conference, despite an outbreak of the delta variant in west Brisbane.

“There’s evidence it’s as safe as Pfizer now for those over the age of 18, and now you’ve got the Chief Medical Officer in Queensland uttering those words,” he remarked.

“For the life of me, I can’t understand why she’d say that.

“I wonder whether she’ll say the same thing if in two weeks’ time, they’ve got 250 cases…”

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook