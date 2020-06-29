Broncos legend devastated by death of club’s ‘winning culture’

The Brisbane Broncos are on their fifth straight loss, and former players say it’s a culture problem.

Broncos legend Glenn Lazarus told Mark Levy unlike many clubs, Brisbane has rejected its old blood.

“We’re not welcome, and I find that hard to stomach.”

He argues the club’s “winning culture has just been forgotten about” in recent years.

“The comments are that the players just aren’t happy.

“When I was a player … I used to love going to training, and I just don’t think that’s the same here at the moment.

“All we ask is to show some pride in the jersey.”

Mark suggested that welcoming former stars back might help the Broncos “turn things around”.

“I would be shattered if my club at the Melbourne Storm ever made me feel like that,” Billy Slater added.

Billy told Mark Levy the Bronco’s consistent losses are “concerning”.

“I think they’ve lost belief, they’ve lost trust in one another.”

The former Queensland Maroons star pointed out that coach Anthony Seibold is “an extremely young coach”, and said blame doesn’t lie entirely with him.

“Everyone’s got to galvanise together and work their way out of it.

“There’s no shortcuts.”

