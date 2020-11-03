2GB
‘Breathtaking stupidity’: Ray Hadley details family’s border pain

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘Breathtaking stupidity’: Ray Hadley details family’s border pain

Ray Hadley has raised the plight of a grieving woman in hotel quarantine after her sister-in-law died in hospital in Toowoomba.

He said the woman was told by authorities she will have to travel back to Gunnedah in regional NSW to apply for a new border pass despite already being in a motel in Queensland.

“It beggars belief, the stupidity is absolutely breathtaking. It is always cases like this, where poor people are in the most devastating of circumstances.

“She can’t leave the motel to go and spend time with [her brother] despite the fact she’s COVID-free, despite the fact she’s been in isolation.”

