Australians want to keep working from home in a post-COVID world

The COVID-19 pandemic has normalised working from home for many workplaces and employees want to keep it that way.

A new survey by Heelix found two thirds of Australians want to remain working from home in some capacity, with two-thirds of employees reporting their productivity had improved while working remotely.

Co-founder of Heelix Tim Mullen told Jim Wilson employees “do want to work, but want it to be in some sort of flexible capacity”.

“What that speaks to is a change in what workers are looking for nowadays.”

