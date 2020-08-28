Aussie basketball legend throws his support behind BLM protests

The Black Lives Matter movement has reignited following another police shooting in the US, and protests have broken through into sport.

The NBA temporarily suspended their playoff games after basketballers threatened to boycott, and players of other sports and codes are following suit.

Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze told James Willis a total shutdown would effectively deplatform the outspoken players.

“It’s made a very significant impact in the whole Black Lives Matter movement that we’re seeing going on not just in the United States, but throughout the world.

“I wholeheartedly support what the NBA players are doing. I think that they’re showing tremendous leadership in getting the message out there.

“Some things are more important than sport.”

Image: Twitter/Andrew Gaze, Getty