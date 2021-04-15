ABC’s ‘massive stuff-up’ slammed as ‘deliberate and damaging’
Chris Smith has slammed the ABC for its misleading coverage of a dance performance at the opening of a naval ship.
The ABC apologised for showing top officials, including the Governor-General, in the audience while female dancers twerked.
The video caused a stir, with many saying the performance was inappropriate for an official ceremony.
But Chris Smith said the ABC’s “massive stuff-up” is inexcusable.
“That is not a mistake! It was deliberate and damaging.
“They sucked us all in!”
