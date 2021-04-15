2GB


ABC’s ‘massive stuff-up’ slammed as ‘deliberate and damaging’

4 hours ago
chris smith
HMAS Supply
Article image for ABC’s ‘massive stuff-up’ slammed as ‘deliberate and damaging’

Chris Smith has slammed the ABC for its misleading coverage of a dance performance at the opening of a naval ship.

The ABC apologised for showing top officials, including the Governor-General, in the audience while female dancers twerked.

The video caused a stir, with many saying the performance was inappropriate for an official ceremony.

But Chris Smith said the ABC’s “massive stuff-up” is inexcusable.

“That is not a mistake! It was deliberate and damaging.

“They sucked us all in!”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Image: Getty

