ABC’s ‘massive stuff-up’ slammed as ‘deliberate and damaging’

Chris Smith has slammed the ABC for its misleading coverage of a dance performance at the opening of a naval ship.

The ABC apologised for showing top officials, including the Governor-General, in the audience while female dancers twerked.

The video caused a stir, with many saying the performance was inappropriate for an official ceremony.

But Chris Smith said the ABC’s “massive stuff-up” is inexcusable.

“That is not a mistake! It was deliberate and damaging.

“They sucked us all in!”

Image: Getty