VIDEO | Twerking dancers perform before officials at naval ceremony

Defence is under the spotlight after commissioning female dancers to twerk at the opening of a naval ship.

The women performed before an array of people, including the Chief of the Defence Force at the launch of HMAS Supply at Garden Island.

“We’ve got the CDF, we’ve got members of Parliament there, and the Governor-General’s there, I don’t think it’s appropriate to be twerking. I think our standards in the ADF, and definitely commissioning a ship, should be a little bit higher than that”. https://t.co/Nn1DwwdbeH pic.twitter.com/id6YAND9E7 — Andrew Greene (@AndrewBGreene) April 13, 2021

Listener David was in attendance and told Chris Smith it “wasn’t very appropriate”.

“We just thought it wasn’t the right type of dance for that occasion.”

