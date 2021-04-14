2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • VIDEO | Twerking dancers perform before..

VIDEO | Twerking dancers perform before officials at naval ceremony

1 hour ago
chris smith
HMAS
Article image for VIDEO | Twerking dancers perform before officials at naval ceremony

Image: ABC

Defence is under the spotlight after commissioning female dancers to twerk at the opening of a naval ship.

The women performed before an array of people, including the Chief of the Defence Force at the launch of HMAS Supply at Garden Island.

Listener David was in attendance and told Chris Smith it “wasn’t very appropriate”.

“We just thought it wasn’t the right type of dance for that occasion.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

chris smith
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873