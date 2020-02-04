2GB
8yo boy becomes the first child with coronavirus in Australia

20 hours ago
National Nine News
A boy in Queensland has become the first child in Australia diagnosed with coronavirus.

The eight-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan – the epicentre of the deadly outbreak – is the third confirmed case in the Sunshine State.

The child was a member of a tour group on board a Tiger Airways flight from Melbourne to the Gold Coast late last month.

Two other members of the group – a 42-year-old woman and 44-year-old man – have also been diagnosed with the illness.

He’s being isolated at a Gold Coast hospital and is in a stable condition.

There are more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, with the death toll now at 427.

There are 13 confirmed cases in Australia; four in NSW and Victoria, three in Queensland and two in South Australia.

 

Image: Getty/Mark Ralston

National Nine News
AustraliaHealthNewsQLD
