‘You win’: Paul Gallen backs down over latest biosecurity breaches

Dragons forward Paul Vaughan and Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett are facing outrage from the NRL community after being caught breaching biosecurity protocols.

Mark Levy unequivocally condemned the pair, lashing out at Bennett for claiming he was confused about the restrictions.

“He was a part of Project Apollo, he knows the rules!

“It’s got to a point where the NRL can’t put up with this. We’ve got to ensure the competition continues.”

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen admitted the latest breaches are inexcusable and indefensible, telling Mark Levy the fortnight spent in isolation is a waste of their multi-million dollar contracts.

“Mark, you know how much I love to argue with you.

“Back earlier in the year when there was COVID breaches by players I did my best to stick up for them, and I said this is a line in the sand moment.

“Well you know what? I can’t argue with you on this one: you win.”

