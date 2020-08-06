‘The protocols are clear’: NRL boss speaks out on dual biosecurity breaches

The NRL has been left shaken following two separate breaches of the organisation’s strict biosecurity protocols.

Dragons forward Paul Vaughan will be isolated for two weeks after going for a recreational swim then dining in a cafe.

Meanwhile, Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett will also be put on “COVID hold” and prohibited from interacting with his team for a fortnight after dining at a restaurant on Wednesday.

Acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Jim Wilson the integrity unit will investigate the breaches to determine appropriate punishments.

Mr Abdo refused to confirm or deny rumours Vaughan failed to leave accurate contact details with the venue.

“The mere fact that he had breakfast at a cafe was the issue.

“[It] might sound like a small technical thing but we take those protocols really seriously.”

Bennett told media he was confused by the rules, but the NRL boss said there’s no excuse for bursting the bubble.

“It’s very clear. The protocols are clear. All the clubs and all the players have them.

“That is to protect them – the players and the officials – and that is also to protect the community and the public.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News