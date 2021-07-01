‘You can’t have it both ways’: Jim Wilson calls out Annastacia Palaszczuk

Jim Wilson has taken aim at Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over seeming double standards when it comes to hotel quarantine.

Ms Palaszczuk has called for international arrivals to be slashed by 75 per cent, despite 35,000 Aussies remaining on the waitlist to come home.

Meanwhile, she has planned to travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games to secure Brisbane’s own 2032 bid.

“You can’t have it both ways Premier!

“[Ms Palaszczuk] doesn’t blink an eye when it comes to rolling out the red carpet for celebrities from Hollywood, and sports stars.”

Image: Nine News