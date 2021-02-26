2GB
World’s fastest 11-year-old’s Olympic ambitions for Brisbane 2032

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for World’s fastest 11-year-old’s Olympic ambitions for Brisbane 2032

The announcement of Brisbane’s 2032 Olympic bid emerging as the frontrunner has inspired young athletes around the country.

11-year-old Mia Guillergan made history last September, breaking the world record for the 5000 metre race for her age.

She told Jim Wilson it would be “very exciting” to have a home Olympics to aspire to.

“Hopefully I’ll make it one day, but at the moment I just like running and meeting new friends, supporting teammates and doing other sports along with it!”

Father Michael told Jim having his daughter go for gold would be “amazing”, but the family are “taking every day as it comes”.

“She might turn around at 13 and say she’d had enough of running.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

