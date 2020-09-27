11-year-old Aussie smashes world record to become history’s greatest

An 11-year-old Australian girl has made history, breaking a world record made in 1977.

The year five school student, Mia Guillergan is now the world’s fastest 11-year-old over five kilometres.

She smashed the previous record by 18 seconds, running the length in an impressive 17 minutes and 41 seconds over the weekend.

Mia Guillergan told Ben Fordham her dream is to make it to the Olympics.

Her emotional father Michael Manikas told Ben he’s feeling “out of this world”.

“It’s such an incredible feat, she’s such a hard working girl; sorry I’m a bit emotional.

“She’s my mentor, she’s my role model.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full audio

Image: Getty