Wishlist for men’s shed ravaged by floods
Wisemans Ferry community men’s shed lost a lot of their tools during the NSW floods.
The public is being asked to donate some of the items lost to help them recover.
If you have any of the tools on the list below that you’d like to donate please email ben@2gb.com.
See wishlist below
Workshop based equipment
Electrical Equipment
Water Pressure Pump
Petrol Generator
Workshop large table saw sliding bed 305mm
Bandsaw 14in
Jointer / planer 200mm
Oscillating Belt Sander
Large Plunge Router and table
Large Thicknesser 350mm +
Variable Speed Scroll Saw
Pedestal Disc Sander
Vertical Oscillating Bobbin Sander
Mobile Dust Collector 2 port
Radial Arm Crosscut Saw
Random Orbital Sander 150mm 300w
Angle Grinder 230mm
Mobile tools (cordless)
Portable table saw on trolley stand
Cordless Tools:-
18V-36V
Hammer Drill
Reciprocating Saw
Impact Driver
Trim router
Jigsaw
Random Orbital Sander
Belt Sander
Circular saw
Angle Grinder 100mm
File Sander
Portable Bandsaw
Blower 36V
Rivet gun 36V
Whipper Snipper
Lawn Mower
Metal Pallet Racking
Demountable Gazebo (for shade) for community bar-b-ques
Welding rods
Welding wire
Tig Mig welder
Hacksaw blades
Metal saw
Soldering equipment
Metal Lathe