2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Wishlist for men’s shed ravaged by floods

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Wisemans Ferry
Article image for Wishlist for men’s shed ravaged by floods

Wisemans Ferry community men’s shed lost a lot of their tools during the NSW floods.

The public is being asked to donate some of the items lost to help them recover.

If you have any of the tools on the list below that you’d like to donate please email ben@2gb.com.

See wishlist below

Workshop based equipment 

Electrical Equipment 

Water Pressure Pump

Petrol Generator

Workshop large table saw sliding bed 305mm

Bandsaw 14in 

Jointer / planer 200mm 

Oscillating Belt Sander 

Large Plunge Router and table

Large Thicknesser 350mm +

Variable Speed Scroll Saw 

Pedestal Disc Sander

Vertical Oscillating Bobbin Sander

Mobile Dust Collector 2 port

Radial Arm Crosscut Saw

Random Orbital Sander 150mm 300w

Angle Grinder 230mm

Mobile tools (cordless)

Portable table saw on trolley stand

Cordless Tools:-

18V-36V

Hammer Drill

Reciprocating Saw

Impact Driver

Trim router

Jigsaw

Random Orbital Sander

Belt Sander

Circular saw

Angle Grinder 100mm

File Sander

Portable Bandsaw 

Blower 36V

Rivet gun 36V

Whipper Snipper

Lawn Mower

 

Metal Pallet Racking

Demountable Gazebo (for shade) for community bar-b-ques

 

Welding rods

Welding wire

Tig Mig welder

Hacksaw blades

Metal saw

Soldering equipment

Metal Lathe

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873