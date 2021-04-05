Wishlist for men’s shed ravaged by floods

Wisemans Ferry community men’s shed lost a lot of their tools during the NSW floods.

The public is being asked to donate some of the items lost to help them recover.

If you have any of the tools on the list below that you’d like to donate please email ben@2gb.com.

See wishlist below

Workshop based equipment

Electrical Equipment

Water Pressure Pump

Petrol Generator

Workshop large table saw sliding bed 305mm

Bandsaw 14in

Jointer / planer 200mm

Oscillating Belt Sander

Large Plunge Router and table

Large Thicknesser 350mm +

Variable Speed Scroll Saw

Pedestal Disc Sander

Vertical Oscillating Bobbin Sander

Mobile Dust Collector 2 port

Radial Arm Crosscut Saw

Random Orbital Sander 150mm 300w

Angle Grinder 230mm

Mobile tools (cordless)

Portable table saw on trolley stand

Cordless Tools:-

18V-36V

Hammer Drill

Reciprocating Saw

Impact Driver

Trim router

Jigsaw

Random Orbital Sander

Belt Sander

Circular saw

Angle Grinder 100mm

File Sander

Portable Bandsaw

Blower 36V

Rivet gun 36V

Whipper Snipper

Lawn Mower

Metal Pallet Racking

Demountable Gazebo (for shade) for community bar-b-ques

Welding rods

Welding wire

Tig Mig welder

Hacksaw blades

Metal saw

Soldering equipment

Metal Lathe