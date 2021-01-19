Why Sydney’s summer of opera is unique in the world

After a nine-month hiatus, Opera Australia have returned to Sydney with a spectacular summer line-up including The Merry Widow, Ernani and Valentine’s Day’s sunset piazza.

Opera Australia artistic director Lyndon Terracini told Deborah Knight COVID-normal required a bit of adjustment, but allowed the 535 musicians, choristers and technicians furloughed by the pandemic to return to work.

“For all the artists performing again, it’s a wonderful thing.

“At the moment, we’re the only major opera company in the world that’s playing to a live audience.

“That’s a special thing for us.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty