‘What’s the big deal?’: The real impact of cyber attacks on everyday life

Experts are calling on individuals and businesses to get better acquainted with cyber security as attacks increase in scale and frequency.

Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre CEO Rachael Falk told Deborah Knight Australia is a major target for cyber attacks, which can affect everyday life.

“People ask me, ‘so what’s the big deal?’ … But it is a big deal if you suddenly can’t pay for your groceries, or even go shopping at a large supermarket because their whole system is down.”

Ms Falk is concerned a ‘policy vacuum’ shows organisations aren’t taking the threat seriously enough.

“It is certainly a shared responsibility – there is a role for government to play.”

