‘What were you thinking?’: Ben Fordham calls out ‘appalling’ swipe at Gladys Berejiklian

Ben Fordham says NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay should immediately apologise to Gladys Berejiklian over a recent comment.

The NSW opposition leader was discussing the summer of bushfires when she directly blamed the NSW Premier for killing animals.

“It wasn’t just koalas she killed, there were wallabies and kangaroos and wombats,” she said.

Ben says this is completely unacceptable.

“I know politics is a dirty game but I think that NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay would regret her words.

“To suggest that Gladys Berejiklian has blood on her hands over the death of native animals is an appalling thing to say, Jodi, I don’t know what you were thinking. It was a bushfire.

“Jodi McKay is completely out of line and should apologise today.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro has come to the defence of Gladys Berejiklian.

“To blame Gladys with the death of koalas or wildlife is desperate,” he said.

“People can criticise me, I’ve been a bit of a distraction at times for this government, but Gladys from the fires, she stood tall every day … right through the crisis, into the recovery, then into the COVID crisis and now into the recovery.

“Hasn’t had a day off, mate. I’ll defend her every day of the week and I won’t accept that sort of narrative from someone like Jodi McKay.”

