What Joel Fitzgibbon really wants after shock resignation

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Anthony AlbaneseJoel Fitzgibbon
Ben Fordham says one thing, above all else, motivated Joel Fitzgibbon to quit the shadow cabinet yesterday.

Mr Fitzgibbon said he wants Labor to win back its traditional voters but rejected the notion he will challenge Anthony Albanese’s leadership.

But Ben Fordham says it’s clear what the Labor MP wants.

“Joel Fitzgibbon wants to roll Anthony Albanese.

“It comes down to two things now – Anthony Albanese’s performance and the level of support within the party for Joel Fitzgibbon and his position.”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
