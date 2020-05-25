‘We’ve lost so much’: QLD business owners desperate for border reopening

Queensland tourism operators are pleading with the state government to open the borders and save their businesses.

The ongoing closure of the Queensland borders is costing tourism operators $53 million a day and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned the state’s borders could stay closed until at least September.

Leading Gold Coast businessman, Peter Smith, manages 24 commercial tenancies and tells Alan Jones he offered half-price rent for his tenants for three months.

“Three months is up!

“So I’m sitting here now and going, ‘well what do I do now, Scott Morrison?’

“We get probably 20-30 phone calls a day from southerners that want to go to the Gold Coast for a holiday and we can’t take their booking. Sorry, we’re a hundred metres across the border and you can’t stay in our hotel. It’s just crazy!’”

Sailaway operator in Port Douglas, Steve Edmonson, told Alan Jones the business is suffering.

“We’ve lost so much. It’s tragic. The fact is, how much more obviously do we need to show the pain?

“If we cannot have a lifeline for July and August then so many businesses will go out.”

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning told Alan the restrictions within Queensland are also damaging to local business.

Currently, Queenslanders are only allowed to travel 150km away from their home.

“That doesn’t even get us to Townsville!

“The boats are all tied up in the harbour. Buses are parked everywhere. The place is empty Alan.”

