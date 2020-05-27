‘We’ve got to wake up!’: Energy prices the death of Australian manufacturing

Former Resources Minister Matt Canavan argues the coronavirus crisis has shed light on Australia’s need for local manufacturing.

Mr Canavan says high energy prices are responsible for killing off manufacturing.

He told Alan Jones Australia needs access to cheap energy in order to revive it.

“We’ve got to wake up to the new reality.

“To be smart would mean we would use those abundant reserves and we wouldn’t deny them for our own use.

“How stupid do you have to be to arm your own competitors with the advantages of cheap energy but deny that same use to yourself?”

