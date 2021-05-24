‘Weird feeling’ for Daly Cherry-Evans as Manly claim victory for late legend

Manly Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans has reflected on his connection with late club legend Bob Fulton.

The Sea Eagles set out to make ‘Bozo’ proud by claiming an unexpected 28-6 victory over the Parramatta Eels.

“We found out on the bus on the way to the game,” Cherry-Evans told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen.

“It’s a really weird feeling when someone who’s made such a massive impact on the club passes away.”

Press PLAY below to hear Daly Cherry-Evan’s tribute

Image: Manly Sea Eagles/Official website